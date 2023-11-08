Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone don their ethnic best and pose with fans at wedding reception; WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone undoubtedly stand out as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Their captivating joint appearances at public events and playful banter on social media consistently charm their fans. Recently, the dynamic duo graced a wedding reception in the city, adorned in stunning ethnic attire. Inside glimpses from the event have surfaced, capturing Ranveer and Deepika in moments of joy as they posed with guests, donning huge smiles.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s inside glimpses from wedding reception

On the night of November 7, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended a wedding reception in Mumbai, showcasing their impeccable style. Ranveer donned a dapper black Indo-western ensemble, complemented by matching sunglasses. Deepika exuded elegance in a white and golden ethnic suit, adorned with elaborate jewelry and styled hair in a chic bun. Inside glimpses shared by a fan page on X (Twitter) captured the couple engaging with enthusiastic admirers, exchanging smiles and even posing for selfies.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the work front

Ranveer Singh is currently engrossed in the filming of Singham Again, a movie set in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, where he reprises his role as Simmba. Deepika Padukone will also feature in the film as Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham. The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and more.

Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Fighter, an aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in January 2024. On the other hand, Ranveer has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 lined up in his upcoming projects, promising an exciting lineup for both Bollywood stars.

The power couple recently made a captivating appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan Season 8, where they shared intriguing insights into their relationship and marriage. The internet was abuzz with excitement when they unveiled their official wedding video during the show. Ranveer also fondly recounted his dreamy proposal to Deepika in the Maldives, along with the reactions of Deepika’s family to their engagement.

