Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone get personalized chopsticks; Actor proves romance is about little things in PIC

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s romance is the stuff of dreams. The husband-and-wife duo is among the most popular power couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They are quite active on social media and every once in a while, they treat fans and followers to glimpses of their life together. Fans too swoon over their loved-up pictures and keep on coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few minutes back, Ranveer took to his Instagram space and shared a new picture, proving that their romance is all about the little things.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone get customized chopsticks

Some time back, Ranveer took to his Instagram stories and shared an adorable photo. In the snapshot one can see two pairs of personalized wooden chopsticks with Ranveer and Deepika’s names written on them. Sharing the picture, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor also added a cute sticker too it. A total romantic at heart, don’t you think?

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s work front

Both Ranveer and Deepika have interesting projects in the pipeline. Ranveer, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, now has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. He will be featuring alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Apart from this, he also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

On the other hand, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. She now has the much-awaited Pathaan where she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the film will mark their first collaboration. She will also feature in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas, and the remake of The Intern, where she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

