Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone ooze oomph in new pics from Koffee With Karan 8; fans call them ‘power couple’

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were shooting for their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela when the rumors os their romance first started. Time flew by and the rest became history! The two actors later got hitched in 2018 and have set soaring couple goals. Up next, the lovebirds will be seen spilling some beans on their married life in the new season of Koffee With Karan. Recently, the two actors shared pictures of themselves ahead of the release of their episode from the talk show and fans have been going gaga over them. Check out the pictures below!

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone share exciting pictures ahead of release of Koffee With Karan’s episode starring the duo

The two actors will be seen sharing the ‘Koffee’ couch very soon and fans have been awaiting the episode starring the two actors with bated breath. Ahead of the release of the episode, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to their respective social media accounts and shared new pictures of themselves.

They also added the coffee emoticon in the caption box of their post. Check out the pictures shared by the lovebirds below!

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s couple pictures take the internet by storm

The two actors seem to be all lovey-dovey in the recent photographs shared by them. Seeing their favorite couple together, fans have been over the moon and have been sharing varied reactions since morning.

“Stunning,” commented a fan and another fan wrote, “Made for each other”. Other comments on the duo’s posts read, “How someone can be so perfect”, “Adorable couple”, “Hottest Coffee beans ever”, “Power couple of bollywood Deepveer”.

Digging into the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan has been a huge success and has starred various couples including Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor, and other celebrities.

In the upcoming season of the highly anticipated talk show, apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, various other celebrities will be seen spilling the beans on their personal and professional life on the coffee couch.

According to an exclusive report by us earlier, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will also feature in Koffee With Karan Season 8. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, will also be seen in an epsiode, reportedly. The season is scheduled to premiere on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

