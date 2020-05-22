Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma; With which star he has best on screen chemistry?

Ranveer Singh has worked with Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma in multiple movies. Do let us know in the comments section with whom among the two actresses Ranveer has the best on-screen chemistry.

is currently one of the most sought after actors of the Bollywood film industry. The actor who is otherwise known for his jolly nature has showcased his acting prowess in every movie till date. He has worked with many well-known Bollywood divas in movies including his lovely wife . The two lovebirds have worked together in multiple movies including Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in which their on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans and critics.

But there is another actress with whom Ranveer has appeared in multiple movies and she is none other than herself. Movie lovers were in awe of their sizzling chemistry in Band Baaja Baarat which also marks Ranveer’s debut in the Hindi film industry. Anushka and Ranveer have worked together in two more movies thereafter including Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do in which their on-screen chemistry was once again visible to the audience.

Well, of course, the Gully Boy actor has worked with many other actresses too including , , Vaani Kapoor, and others but he has done the most number of movies with his wife Deepika Padukone, as well as Anushka Sharma most of which have been super hits. We would now like to know your opinion about the same. Do let us know in the comments section with whom does Ranveer has the best on-screen chemistry, Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma. Drop in your valuable comments below.

