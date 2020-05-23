Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas; Which couple’s PDA is cuter? COMMENT

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are among the popular couples in showbiz who often share adorable photos with each other on social media. We’d like to know from you, among Deepika-Ranveer and Priyanka-Nick, which couple’s social media PDA, you love more? Tell us in the comments

Among the popular couples in showbiz, - and -Nick Jonas are the ones who have a huge fan following across the globe. While Ranveer and Deepika got hitched back in November 2018, Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. Ranveer and Deepika’s relationship began 6 years prior to their wedding but it was not public. Often while promoting their films, both were seen together. Their photos clicked by the paparazzi used to go viral back then and Ranveer’s antics for his ladylove won hearts.

The same thing continued when Ranveer and Deepika got hitched back in 2018. Often, Ranveer and Deepika would share adorable photos with each other on social media and they would paint the town red with their love. Fans of DeepVeer loved their PDA and it surely used to grab all the attention. Deepika often has tagged Ranveer in relatable couple’s memes and it adds to their cuteness quotient. Even when they step out for events, Ranveer’s cute antics for Deepika like lifting her trail or more, get captured in the frame by paps and fans love it.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's PDA:

On the other hand, Priyanka and Nick’s modern-day romantic tale began when he slid into her DM’s and then they started seeing each other. They got married back in 2018 in a grand affair and then started spending time together. Often, Nick and Priyanka share cute photos with each other on social media that leave their fans in awe of the couple. From dancing on Bollywood numbers together to celebrating seeing each other after a while, Nick and Priyanka often drop cute glimpses on social media that are too cute to miss.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' PDA:

Recently, when Priyanka and Nick came to India to celebrate Holi, Nick opened the door for his ladylove when they got out of the car and his gesture left everyone in awe of the duo. On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer often indulge in cute exchanges in comments on each other's posts which leaves their fans rooting for them. Now, among Ranveer-Deepika and Nick-Priyanka, we’d like to know from you, the couple whose PDA (public display of affection) you love the most.

Go ahead and share with us in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

