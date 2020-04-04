Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone prepare Thai salad, green curry, cake for dinner & we're asking what's more

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone prepare some delicious food for their midnight dinner and we just can't stop asking for more! Check out a few glimpses of their dinner preparation.

Midnight dinners can be amazing and Bollywood’s favourite couple and have proved the same once again. The Padmaavat actors recently got together to make some delicious food for dinner during their quarantine period the glimpses of which have been shared on social media too. Ranveer has shared multiple pictures and videos of his midnight dinner date with Deepika on his Instagram handle which has left the fans in complete awe of the power couple.

The actor calls Deepika a ‘Masterchef’ as she waves her hands towards the camera in a boomerang video. He has also shared pictures of whatever has been prepared for their midnight dinner that includes chopped Thai salad, Tom Yum soup, green curry, and rice. Next, the two of them share the workload and bake a beautiful cake which is later topped with ice cream and biscuits. Ranveer once again shares a picture of Deepika enjoying Nutella just like the one he shared a day before.

Here’s how Deepika happily waves back at the camera:

Ranveer does not forget to appreciate Deepika's efforts:

He shares a glimpse of all the delicious food:

Deepika gorges on some Nutella yet again:

Just like other B-town celebs, Ranveer and Deepika have also resorted to self-quarantine amid the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed across the country as a precautionary measure to curb the Coronavirus crisis. On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Shalini Pandey. Deepika, on the other hand, will star in a new project soon co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

