Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s THIS scene from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela had confirmed their relation?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone personify love and romance in more than one way. From having each other’s back to going mushy on each other, Ranveer and Deepika never miss a chance to shell out major relationship goals. While the couple, which is fondly addressed as DeepVeer, has set the goals high for the young couples, we can never get enough of their sizzling chemistry. To note, Ranveer and Deepika had dated for almost six years before tying the knot in 2018.

And while it is always a treat to watch them together, DeepVeer had first shared the screen space in the 2013 release Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. The tragic romance drama, which was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had Ranveer and Deepika in intriguing roles and their chemistry had won millions of hearts in no time. But did you know that Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela played a key role in DeepVeer’s love story as well? Well, as the movie completes eight years of the release today, we have got our hands on an interesting anecdote from the sets. To note, the cupid had struck Ranveer and Deepika on sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.

And while they didn’t make it official to the public, their one scene from the movie narrated everything about their magnetic chemistry and their love story. This was the intense and unscripted kiss scene in the song Ang Laga De. Talking about a crew member had told India Today, “We knew they were kind of a thing, but Ang Laga De (song from Ram Leela) confirmed it. That kiss was so intensely passionate, nobody uttered a word. I still can't forget that sight. It was new love, euphoric and maddening”. The crew member also emphasised that the couple was often seen spending time together on sets.

“They'd call each other baby, eat together and disappear into their vanity vans when not shooting, it was adorable,” the crew member added. Well, while Ranveer and Deepika are going strong with their relationship, the couple went on work together in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. And now, they will be sharing the screen space for the first time post their marriage in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Are you excited to witness DeepVeer’s magic once again on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

