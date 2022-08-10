Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone steal spotlight in monochrome outfits at Laal Singh Chaddha Screening; PICS

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the latest B’Town celebs to grace the red-carpet screening of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha tonight. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow, the 11th of August. Ahead of that, a screening is being organized in the dream city of Mumbai tonight. Among others, Deepika and Ranveer made a stylish entry at the star-studded event, just a few moments back. They were also joined by Ranveer’s family. Check out their photos below.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha screening

As usual, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s entry made many heads turn at the event tonight. Deepika looked quite the boss babe as she was seen dressed in a lime green pantsuit, which she wore with a stunning, lacy, white bralette. She styled the outfit with a pair of matching white heels. Her hair was left open with a middle parting. While her makeup looked flawless, it’s her bold red lip that accentuated her look even further.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor was seen opting for a classic all-black look, as he donned a long black sherwani with matching trousers and shoes. He styled his hair in a sleek ponytail, and also wore a pair of chic shades to accessorize his outfit.

His mother Anju Bhavnani, sister Ritika Bhavnani, and father Jagjit Bhavnani also dressed up in their stylish best as they graced the event.

Take a look: