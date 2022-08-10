Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone steal spotlight in monochrome outfits at Laal Singh Chaddha Screening; PICS
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived with latter’s family at Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha screening tonight.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha screening
As usual, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s entry made many heads turn at the event tonight. Deepika looked quite the boss babe as she was seen dressed in a lime green pantsuit, which she wore with a stunning, lacy, white bralette. She styled the outfit with a pair of matching white heels. Her hair was left open with a middle parting. While her makeup looked flawless, it’s her bold red lip that accentuated her look even further.
Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor was seen opting for a classic all-black look, as he donned a long black sherwani with matching trousers and shoes. He styled his hair in a sleek ponytail, and also wore a pair of chic shades to accessorize his outfit.
His mother Anju Bhavnani, sister Ritika Bhavnani, and father Jagjit Bhavnani also dressed up in their stylish best as they graced the event.
Take a look:
Laal Singh Chaddha
Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, it is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. The film will see a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.
ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Premiere: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao & others grace red carpet