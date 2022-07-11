Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone treat a fan with selfie in Delhi & enjoy South Indian breakfast; PIC

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make for a lit couple of Bollywood and it is always a treat to watch them together. Be it their onscreen sizzling chemistry or their off screen mushy romance, Ranveer and Deepika never miss out on a chance to make the headlines. Interestingly, the power couple is creating a massive buzz today as they are back in the town post a quick vacation. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela pair was seen walking hand in hand as they made their way out of the airport.

And now, we have got our hands on a new pic of Ranveer and Deepika wherein they were seen posing with a fan. This pic happens to be from Delhi airport. To note, the power couple was seen enjoying a yummy South Indian breakfast in Delhi. In the pic, Ranveer looked dapper in his fawn coloured sweatshirt and golden hat while the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress made a statement in an off white coloured sweatshirt and had tied her hair in a high bun. They were seen posing with a staff member of the restaurant and were all smiles for the camera.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which will be hitting the screens on Christmas this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Ganapath Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan which will also star John Abraham in the lead. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will be releasing on January 25 next year.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh recalls his first dreamy meeting with Deepika Padukone: 'Sparks were flying instantaneously'