Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's Wedding Anniversary: 5 mushy posts of the power couple

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are counted among Bollywood’s top power couples. The lovebirds got married in 2018 in Italy’s Lake Como. The wedding was attended by the stars’ close friends and family, which was followed by lavish receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore. Ever since Ranveer and Deepika have set major relationship goals and their love is quite evident in their social media posts. On their third wedding anniversary today, let us take a look at their adorable online posts.

First wedding anniversary

Skipping the lavish celebration route, Ranveer and Deepika went on a religious trip to mark their special day. On their first anniversary, the couple visited Balaji and Padmavati Temple. They also offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Wifey Deepika’s Birthday

Be it a special occasion or a regular day, the two don’t shy away from expressing love towards each other. Speaking of it, on Deepika’s birthday, Ranveer shared an adorable picture where he is kissing Deepika on her cheek. The actor called her “biwi no 1”. Isn’t it adorable?

Buss It Challenge

Ranveer and Deepika's Instagram posts are full of fun and love. The actress had shared an Instagram reel of herself doing the Buss It Challenge, a viral Tik Tok trend. Deepika and Ranveer were seen twinning and and twerking together.

Deepika’s fun wish for Ranveer

Keeping up with the trends, Deepika had shared a hilarious video on her husband Ranveer Singh’s birthday wherein the duo can be seen dancing to Yashraj Mukhate’s viral rap ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’. Deepika shared the clip and penned a sweet note, 'But since it’s your Birthday, Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta.. Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!'

Peek-a-boo

When Ranveer captured Deepika’s peek-a-boo moment and couldn’t keep himself from sharing the priceless photo.