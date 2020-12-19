Ranveer Singh, Deepika surprise SLB on Gangubai Kathiawadi set to celebrate Bajirao Mastani’s 5 years: Report

As Bajirao Mastani completes five years of release, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate the occasion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

and are one of the most adored couples not just on screen but off the screen. The duo, fondly addressed as DeepVeer by the fans, not just dish out major relationship goals but they are a treat to watch in the same frame on the silver screen. Ranveer, Deepika has done three movies together so far – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat – each of it were helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Amid this, 2015 release Bajirao Mastani grabbed a lot of attention for DeepVeer’s sizzling chemistry and the overall impact of the royal drama.

Recently, Bajirao Mastani completed five years of release and the lead cast of Ranveer, Deepika and were seen paying a tribute to their respective characters on the social media. But the celebrations didn’t end there and the couple went on to celebrate the special occasion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, DeepVeer even paid a surprise visit to Bhansali on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi. While the ace filmmaker wasn’t expecting the couple on the sets, he was quite surprised by their gesture.

“Sanjay had no idea that they were going to show up. In fact, he was so busy shooting Gangubai Kathiawadi that when they did show up one set at Film City. He was completely taken aback. Sanjay met Ranveer and Deepika for the first time since the lockdown. They met warmly, though no hugs. Just smiles,” an eyewitness was quoted saying to the portal.

The media reports suggested that DeepVeer spent quality time with Bhansali on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi sets. In fact, they had even, reportedly, cut the cake on the sets to celebrate the occasion. To note, Bhansali is currently working on Gangubai Kathiawadi with .

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and ’s Takht, while Deepika is working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

