Ranveer Singh defines ‘pure love’ with then & now photo of his parents as he celebrates their 40th anniversary

While wifey is in Goa for the shooting of Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is in Mumbai and as per reports, the first thing that the Padmaavat actor did post lockdown was to start the dubbing for his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. That’s right! And while a few days back, we papped Ranveer Singh with his mother in the city, today, the Bajirao Mastani actor took to Instagram to dig out a priceless photo from his family album to wish his parents on their wedding anniversary. Alongside a ‘then’ and ‘now’ photos of his parents, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, the ‘83 actor wrote, “40 years of marriage! #purelove #happyanniversary…”

That said, since the IPL tournament has started in Dubai, Ranveer Singh is catching up on all the cricket fever and the actor took to Instagram to root for Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma and calling Rohit as ‘Hitman SZN has returned, the actor wrote, “Hitman SZN has returned! @rohitsharma45 Machawees, Bawa! Lovin the #RS merch ek number! #rohitsharma #ipl…”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar and talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film is helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang, and the film is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man. Also, as for ’83, the film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was postponed indefinitely. As per latest reports, the Kabir Khan film will not release on OTT and during an interview, the director had said that 83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen and so the makers will wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas.

