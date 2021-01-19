Ranveer Singh is ‘delirious’ as India beats Australia in test series; Calls it a ‘historic achievement’

Indian cricket team has created a history by clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 after beating Australia in Brisbane ground.

In what came as a big achievement for the Indian cricket team, our men have managed to create a history after beating Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 edition in Brisbane ground. To note, the Indian cricket team has created a world record by beating Australia in the maiden ground in 32 years. While the entire nation is thrilled by the win, several celebs have taken it to social media to cheer for the Indian cricket team led by Ajinkya Rahane. Joining the squad, also hailed the cricket team’s victory.

He shared a selfie posing with his television screen and captured the historic moment of the Indian cricket team celebrating the historic moments and waving the Indian national flag. In the picture, Ranveer was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and red cap along with funky glasses and a mask. Sharing his excitement about the same, the Gunday star wrote, “You can’t see my expression but I’m delirious!!!! What a historic achievement!!!!! @IndianCricketTeam.” He also shared a pic of the Indian cricket team celebrating their historic triumph. He captioned the image as, “Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!! @indiancricketteam”.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post hailing Indian cricket Team:

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who recently welcomed his baby girl, had also penned a heartfelt note for this iconic triumph. He wrote, “WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers.”

