Ranveer Singh demands ‘warning’ before posting as Deepika Padukone flaunts her hot body in a bikini

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the popular Bollywood couple have been winning the internet quite often, with their adorable social media PDA. The talented stars have always made sure that they are each other's biggest cheerleaders. Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted together at a movie theatre in Mumbai, as they stepped out to watch the actor's latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. And now, Ranveer has garnered attention with his hilarious comment on Deepika's Instagram post.

Ranveer Singh demands ‘warning’ as Deepika Padukone posts her bikini pic

Recently, Deepika Padukone set the internet on fire, after she dropped a stunning bikini picture. In the picture, the Fighter actress is seen flaunting her hot body in a black and white body, as she prepares for a shoot. The gorgeous actress completed her look with a kohled-eye make-up look and a sleek top knot. "Once upon a time…Not so long ago…," Deepika captioned her Instagram post.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress's gorgeous bikini look has highly impressed both her fans and friends from the film industry. However, it is her husband Ranveer Singh's reaction, that caught the eye of netizens. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor, who is simply mesmerized by his wife's stunning bikini look, took to her post and dropped a hilarious comment. "A warning would’ve been nice," wrote the actor.

Check out Deepika Padukone's Instagram post:

Deepika and Ranveer's work front

The talented actress will soon reunite with the superstar for a special appearance in his upcoming movie Jawan. Later, she will make her Telugu debut with Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Deepika Padukone is also set to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Baiju Bawra. The period musical drama is set to go on floors by the last quarter of 2023. Later, he will also replace Shah Rukh Khan to play the titular role in Don 3, the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial.

