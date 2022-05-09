Ranveer Singh, Dia Mirza, Preity Zinta & others shower love as Priyanka Chopra cuddles daughter in FIRST photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are living one of the most beautiful phases of their lives, parenthood. The couple took the internet by storm as they shared the first priceless picture of their daughter on the occasion of Mother's Day. Along with it, Priyanka and Nick posted a heartfelt note as they welcomed their baby home after 100 plus days in the NICU.

Fans and friends from the Bollywood industry rushed to the comment section and showered love on their newborn daughter. Ranveer Singh was amongst the first few people to see the beautiful post. He wrote, “Oh PC!” with heart emoticons. New mom Preity Zinta too rushed to the comment section and said, “So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug n loads of love always”. Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, and others poured in blessings and love. Anusha Dandekar also congratulated the couple. She wrote, “Happy Mothers Day Priyanka! She really did get her strength from her Muma! Blessings on Blessings! Love and hugs”.

To note, the couple welcomed their daughter in January via a surrogate. Although they did not reveal her name, several media reports suggested that her birth certificate mentioned her name as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Interestingly, their daughter’s name is a tribute to Priyanka and Nick's mothers.

Take a look:

Sharing the first picture of their baby girl, Priyanka and Nick wrote, “On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you”.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares FIRST picture of daughter: After 100 days in NICU, our little girl is finally home

