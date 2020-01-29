Ranveer Singh did THIS on seeing a fan’s phone cover having his pic while clicking a selfie at the airport

As per a recent report, Ranveer Singh was left perplexed by the gesture of a fan at the airport when she approached him for a selfie. Here’s what happened when Ranveer clicked a selfie with the fan.

is one of the popular names in Bollywood who has managed to leave fans in awe of his performances. Not just this, his fan base isn’t just limited to India but is spread across the globe. Every time Ranveer makes a dash at the airport, his fans go up to him for selfies and the ‘83 star always obliges them. However, recently, a sweet gesture of a female fan didn’t just win over Ranveer’s heart but also left him speechless.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, recently, the ‘83 star was at the airport when fans came up to him for selfies. Being the charming actor, he clicked photos with them. Among the several fans, a female was waiting to click a picture with Ranveer. When her turn came, the ‘83 star was left speechless on seeing his photo on her cell phone cover. On seeing this, Ranveer kept staring again and again at the cover and was left speechless by this sweet gesture of his fan.

A source told the daily, “Baba (Ranveer) was walking out of the airport when these bunch of women surrounded him and started taking selfies with him. Suddenly Ranveer’s eyes lit up when he saw that one of the women had his picture on her phone cover when she was trying to take a selfie with him. After that, he kept seeing that again and again as he was rather amused that a woman had kept his picture as her phone cover.” While this sweet gesture by his fan left him surprised, often Ranveer too surprises his fans when he meets them.

Recently, when Ranveer was in Chennai for the poster launch of ‘83, he clicked selfies with fans waiting at the stadium gate. The star surely defies all starry shenanigans and often wins hearts with his sweet gestures for his fans. However, this time, Ranveer’s fan stumped him. On the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of ‘83 that will also star as his on screen wife. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev. Recently, the first look was unveiled in Chennai at an event. Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

