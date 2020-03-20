Ranveer Singh digs out a ‘gem’ from his play & Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar insists on doing a play with him

Quarantined Ranveer Singh took to social media to dig out an old photo from his album which had the actor feature on the poster of an English play named Carry On At The Keyhole. Take a look!

Finally, after all the wait, today, Simmba actor took to social media to give a glimpse to his fans and update them with his whereabouts during the quarantine period. Thanks to social media, we all know that has been indulging in self care and cleaning spree amid the Coronavirus outbreak, and while all of us were wondering as to what is hubby Ranveer Singh up to during the quarantine period, today, this Simmba actor shared a series of photos wherein the actor has shared some throwback photos from his albums, and amidst all the photos, one photo that caught our attention was a photo from his play. That’s right!

During 2009, Ranveer Singh was part of a play named Carry On At The Keyhole and in the poster, we can see Ranveer pose with actors such as Darshan Jariwala, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Charudatta Bhagwat, Sanchi Peswani, Payal Kapoor, Satbir Ahluwalia and Kodak. Ranveer Singh shared the poster of an English play, which he was part of in 2009, way before he made his Bollywood debut and alongside the poster, Ranveer wrote, “Rummaging through my pictures. Found this gem. I'll never forget these days.” Well, we are happy that due to the quarantine period, the actor actually got the time to dig out this gem of a photo from his archives. Besides this, Ranveer also shared photos with his sisters and also a photo of Nutella which had Ranveer’s name on it.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has wrapped up the shooting of Kabir Khan’s ‘83, wherein he will essay the role of Kapil Dev, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is slated to release on October 2 this year. However, amid the Coronavirus scare, today, the 34-year-old actor took to social media to announce that in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the release of Kabir Khan’s ‘83 has been put on hold and once normalcy sets it, the makers will take further decision.

Check out the poster of Ranveer Singhs English play here:

