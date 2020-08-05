Ranveer Singh digs out a precious childhood photo as he goes down memory lane; Says ‘Style mein rehne ka’

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share the most adorable childhood photo. The handsome star proved that he has been keeping it stylish since childhood.

Among the stars in Bollywood, a handsome actor who is known for his epic and offbeat sense of style, it is . The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star has managed to pull off many offbeat looks in the past and never fails to amaze his fans with his style. From vibrant prints to neon suit to cool hoodies, Ranveer has donned it all like a boss and proved that he is the King when it comes to offbeat and unique fashion and style. However, the handsome star proved with a childhood photo that he has always been ‘stylish.’

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer dropped a childhood photo from the archives of his albums where he is seen as a cool boy. In the photo, an adorable Ranveer is seen clad in a plain white tee and jeans with a belt. However, his sweet smile and stylish pose proved that the actor has been stylish since childhood days. With this photo, Ranveer managed to leave his fans in awe. Along with this, the handsome star also shared a couple of more throwback photos to show off his stylish looks.

In one of the photos, Ranveer is also seen donning a mask with classy shades. Ranveer captioned his childhood photo as, “Style Mein Rehne Ka.”

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s photos:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Ranveer has been spending time at home with wife . Often, Ranveer goes live on Instagram while working out and interacts with his fans. Recently, when Ranveer was rooting for his favourite football team, he went live on Instagram and shared a video. On the live video, filmmaker also dropped a comment. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar that is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

