Ranveer Singh & Disha Patani root for Tiger Shroff as he shares teaser of his 2nd single Casanova; Take a look

All set to drop on January 13, Tiger Shroff's second single Casanova will feature him in a classy avatar. Sharing the teaser, Tiger left all including rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and actor Ranveer Singh in awe.

Actor Tiger Shroff has been making waves with his dance and performance in films like Baaghi, War and more. And last year, the actor even turned to singing with his song Unbelievable. Now, he is all set to drop yet another single that he crooned and performed, titled 'Casanova' and well, the teaser has already left and Tiger's rumoured girlfriend in complete awe. Not just this, Tiger left fans asking for the full song when he released a teaser recently on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger dropped a teaser video of Casanova that featured him grooving with dancers. In a shirtless avatar with just a blazer and trousers, the handsome star nailed some killer moves and left fans asking for more. Sharing the teaser, wrote, "‘I was a casanovaaa b4 i saw you girlll!’ Haha not rly but here’s a little preview of my second single hope you all like it full song will be out exclusively on my YouTube channel, Jan 13th." The song is all set to release on January 13th on YouTube.

Seeing the teaser, Ranveer commented, "Dis cat got no chill go on my brutha , make it rainnnn." Disha commented, "Killed itt." Disha even shared the link of the teaser on her Instagram story and expressed her excitement for her rumoured beau.

Take a look at Tiger's teaser and comments:

Meanwhile, his previous song, Unbelievable became a rage and it was among the chartbusters of 2020. The actor is surely turning out to be quite versatile and is impressing his fans more and more with his talents. On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and Ganapath.

