Ranveer Singh to do a cameo in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi?

As fans are excited about Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, it reported that Ranveer Singh is likely to play a cameo in the movie.

Ever since has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, the audience has been quite excited about the actress and ace filmmaker’s first collaboration. The movie is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kathiawadi. In fact, the first look of the movie took social media by a storm and left the audience quite intrigued. Needless to say, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie.

And now comes an interesting update about Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, will also a part of the Bhansali directorial. Reportedly, he will be seen in a cameo which will play a crucial part in the narrative of the movie. “It’s a very powerful cameo. And Ranveer can’t say no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali…Ever! On top of that, the film has Alia Bhatt in the lead. Alia and Ranveer have shared a special rapport from the time they worked together in Gully Boy. So Ranveer has absolutely no reason to decline the offer,” a source was quoted saying.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard, if the reports turned out to be true, Gangubai Kathiawadi will mark Ranveer’s second collaboration with Alia after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Besides, the two will also be seen in ’s much talked about period drama Takht which will also feature Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles,

