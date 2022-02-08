Ranveer Singh on doing versatile roles: Want to make films where people can laugh, cry and applaud

Ranveer Singh has proven his prowess in acting by choosing to be a part of rich content-driven and lucrative ventures. From 'Band Baaja Baarat,' 'Lootera,' 'Padmaavat,' 'Gully Boy,' he has given big-budget films that have also proven to be box office hits.

Ranveer’s finesse in his craft has shown that he can dissolve himself on screen every single time to become the character that he is essaying. The actor feels that he can’t limit himself to do the same thing over and over again and wants to present himself as breathtakingly refreshing every single time audiences see him on screen.

About taking versatile roles, Ranveer said that it is a personal challenge that he throws at himself every time he takes on a new character and it excites him. He added that he would feel a bit bored or jaded if he was to do the same thing over and over again. “I want to make films that are memorable, that connect with people, like they can feel nostalgia, catharsis, they can laugh, they can cry, they can applaud. That’s what I want to do. And I want to do more of it. And I want to keep doing it,” Ranveer confessed.

Moreover, the actor revealed that never in his wildest dreams did he think that could ever be a superstar. He said that he often reminds himself that his chances were next to nothing, that there was not an iota of a chance of him getting his foot through the door to this insulated industry. “It’s beyond my imagination that I work with some phenomenal people today. It’s been a good run. I’ve seen myself grow from the actor I used to be, and that growth and evolution is important,” the talented star added.

