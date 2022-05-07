Ranveer Singh dons a quirky multi-coloured outfit as he steps out to promote Jayeshbhai Jordaar; PICS

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. In the movie, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor will essay the titular role of Jayeshbhai and will be seen in a never seen avatar. It also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi in pivotal roles. Recently, the film's much-anticipated trailer was released and it has received positive reviews from the audience.

The actor is currently leaving no stone unturned to promote Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Earlier today, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was spotted in the city and dished out major style goals. In the photos, one can see Ranveer sporting a quirky and multi-coloured shirt and pants. He accessorised his look with a long pearl necklace and completed the look with a chunky pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release in the cinemas on May 13, this year.

Check out Ranveer Singh PICS:

Apart from that, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 10 February 2023. Next, he also has Rohit Shetty in the comedy film, Cirkus alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. The actor will also feature in Shankar's Hindi-language remake of the 2005 film Anniyan.

