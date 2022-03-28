Ranveer Singh dons a rockstar look at the airport; Parineeti Chopra rocks floral shorts; PICS

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. His energy level is infectious and he can brighten up his environment anytime. Well, not only that one of his biggest USPs is his fashion game and he grabs all the limelight for dressing up uniquely every time. Today the actor was snapped at the airport and his attire was enough to make his fans get rid of Monday Blues. Parineeti Chopra too was spotted in the morning today in all-black attire and looked summer-ready.

Ranveer Singh wore a dazzling Gucci tracksuit today as he was leaving for an unknown destination from Mumbai. The actor had his hair neatly done and was wearing sunglasses. His track pant was dark green in colour and his jacket was a mix of rose gold and green with golden embellishment at the border. He posed for the paps before entering the airport. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra was seen sporting a black tee with her black floral shorts that had white flowers made on it. She too wore sunglasses and completed her look with black shoes.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar is directing this film after a hiatus of almost 6 years. The team completed the Delhi schedule a few months back.

Talking about Parineeti Chopra she is currently seen on the small screen as a judge for Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra to have her swayamvar on Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan; Arjit Taneja, Shivin Narang to participate