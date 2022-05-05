Ranveer Singh on drawing comparisons with his character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar: We are both accidental heroes

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh ever since his movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer was released. Well, now that we are just a couple of days away from the release of the film and the actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote this film. The Padmaavat actor plays an unlikely hero who stands up for his unborn child and wife and in that process, has to take on his family that’s representative of the patriarchal society that we live in. As we all know, Ranveer too is an accidental hero who has carved his name in the history of Bollywood through generation defining performances. He has forced open many doors in Bollywood through his incredible acting skills and has established himself as the best actor in the country. The actor in a recent interview draws a comparison with his character Jayeshbhai.

Ranveer Singh feels given his journey in cinema, there is a parallel to be drawn with Jayeshbhai’s character arc in the film. He says, “There are several parallels between my life and Jayesh’s life. Sometimes, you are faced with daunting circumstances when you think how am I going to possibly overcome this to achieve what I want to achieve and there is some amount of courage and fortitude that propels your forward, that you tap into overcoming all of those obstacles and adversities that gets you to where you want to get to and you go about it like your life depends on it.”

The superstar adds, “I found that in playing Jayesh I was able to tap into my own life’s experiences. With the odds stacked against oneself, you turn to the power that love gives you. In Jayesh’s case it’s the love for his wife and daughter. In my case, it’s the love for my parents and my desire to make them proud by achieving something which has propelled me forward. Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes!”

He further says, “So yes, there are several parallels in the journey of the character and my own journey. A performance is most effective when one as an actor is able to tap into the life experiences that you’ve lived through, if you are able to tap into that and pour that into the performance, that special source that allows it to resonate in people’s hearts and make the performance effective.”

A hilarious satire on society, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.

