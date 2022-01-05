Ranveer Singh drops birthday wish for Deepika Padukone in true 'Gehraiyaan' style and it'll crack you up

Ranveer Singh had a funny birthday wish for his wife Deepika Padukone who seemed to be oblivious of her husband's camera. The actress, who celebrates her 36th birthday today, has been receiving wishes and love from all corners. From industry friends to her die-hard fans, the actress has a whole lot to celebrate.

On Wednesday evening, Deepika got a hilarious yet cute wish from her husband Ranveer Singh who shared a sneaky photo on the gram. In the picture, Deepika can be seen swimming in the sea with the setting sun in the background. While we cannot see the actress, Ranveer captioned the photo, "My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday! @deepikapadukone."

If you haven't gotten the hang of it, let us bring you up to date. Deepika Padukone's upcoming film which is set to release next month is titled Gehraiyaan.

Check out Ranveer's wish for Deepika below:

On her birthday, Deepika treated fans with new posters from her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. In the Shakun Batra directorial, the actress will be seen along side Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Marking her 36th birthday on social media, Deepika also had a special message for her fans. The actress urged them to follow their bliss and to not to be afraid. "When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid. And doors will open where you never knew they would," Deepika wrote.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone says ‘Don't be Afraid’ as she drops an encouraging VIDEO on her birthday; WATCH