Ranveer Singh drops countless selfies in a 5 AM self photoshoot, proves he's having a great hair day

is a nocturnal bird and there are no two ways about it. The actor has many a times revealed about how he works better at night and his latest photo dump on Instagram proves just that. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Story and dropped a bunch of selfies without any context.

The actor indulged in a 5AM self photoshoot and it is probably a treat for his Indian fans who will wake up to those photos. In the earlier set of photos, Ranveer shared some snaps from his dance rehearsal wherein he flaunted his Joker-themed socks. The actor then shared a bunch of monochrome selfies and revealed that he's having a great hair day.

While some photos showed Ranveer in his disheveled hair, some others included the actor flaunting his perfectly set hair. He also dropped a few selfies from his car. We wonder if the actor was off to an early morning shoot.

He also seemingly dropped a photo from the sets of Cirkus. Meanwhile, in terms of work, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

Just last month, another big project was announced starring Ranveer and . The Gully Boy stars will be returning fro 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

