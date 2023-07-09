Ranveer Singh drops cute pic with Deepika Padukone to thank fans for birthday wishes; Fans can’t stop gushing

Ranveer Singh turned 38 on July 6. From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, many Bollywood celebrities wished the actor on his birthday. Days after his birthday, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor thanked everyone for their lovely wishes and shared a beautiful black-and-white picture of him with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone on July 9.

Ranveer Singh shares a pic with Deepika Padukone

Taking to his Instagram Stories, a while ago, Ranveer Singh shared a cute picture of him with Deepika Padukone. As a caption, he wrote, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes (red heart and infinite emojis)."

The black-and-white picture shows a seaside where Deepika and Ranveer can be seen enjoying their time on a boat-type. It seems like the love birds spent the actor's birthday together at an undisclosed location.

Fans took to their social media to react to the cute photo of the couple. One wrote, "Deepika & Ranveer are love." Another commented, "Beautiful couple." Many fans tweeted the photo and added love-filled emojis.

Recently, the Pathaan actress turned cheerleader for her hubby Ranveer Singh. Post fans expressed disappointment after she didn’t wish Ranveer on his birthday, she shared a post about him on her Instagram story. The post heaped praises on Ranveer for his major contribution to men's fashion in India. The proud wife captioned it with a sticker that read, “Hell Yea."

Deepika and Ranveer's work fronts

Ranveer is set to feature in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. The upcoming Karan Johar directorial is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, Friday.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the upcoming film Project K alongside Prabhas. She has Fighter in the pipeline and it stars Hrithik Roshan.

