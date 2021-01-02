Ranveer Singh drops FIRST pic of 2021 from Ranthambore trip with Deepika Padukone & declares love for the view

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a first photo of the New Year from his trip with Deepika Padukone. The couple was holidaying at the same destination as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

2020 has been bid adieu by all and 2021 is upon us. To welcome the new year, many Bollywood celebs had jetted off for holidays with loved ones. and also had headed to Ranthambore together a few days back. Interestingly, it was the same place where and also had jetted off for holiday with their respective families. While fans were waiting for DeepVeer to post a photo together from their trip, it appears, the couple had different plans. Today, Ranveer shared his first photo on the gram and kicked off 2021 with a breathtaking view.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer kicked off his 2021 Instagram journey with a stunning photo. The actor shared a photo of the breathtaking sunrise view from his Ranthambore trip with Deepika. In the photo, we get a glimpse of the beautiful Ranthambore forest sunrise by the lake. The mirror image of the sunrise could be seen in the lake and a few birds could be seen sitting in the waters. The picture-perfect view made fans wish to see Deepika and Ranveer in it.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer let it to most of the talking and captioned it as, "#views." As soon as he dropped the photo, fans could not stop gushing over it. While Ranveer kicked off the 2021 journey on Instagram with a breathtaking photo of the view at Ranthambore, Deepika removed her previous posts and shared her audio diary with a wish for fans.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's first 2021 photo:

The couple is currently on vacation in Ranthambore. While Ranveer did feature in some of the photos that and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared from their Ranthambore trip, Deepika was nowhere in them. Fans are waiting to see when DeepVeer share a glimpse from their trip to the wild forest.

Also Read| New Year 2021: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, & others pose for happy PICS as they continue with the celebrations

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×