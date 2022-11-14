Ranveer Singh drops lovely emoji for Deepika Padukone; admires Shah Rukh Khan in frame; SEE PICTURES
Ranveer Singh was honoured with Etoile d'or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival. Check out how the actor reacted on receiving the award and top glimpses of the fest.
High-profile Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. They both never shy away from setting couple goals and have often showered love on each other via their social media handles. Recently, Ranveer Singh attended Marrakech International Film Festival wherein he was honoured with the Etoile d'or at the 19th edition of the festival. He was on cloud nine soon as he received the honour.
Ranveer Singh’s Instagram story is filled with gratitude and love
In a recent development on Instagram, the Gunday actor shares glimpses of the festival. In one of the glimpses, we can see him looking at wifey Deepika Padukone with love. Have a look at what compelled Ranveer to drop a heart-eyed emoji for wifey Deepika Padukone.
Soon, Singh also dropped a picture on his Instagram story wherein he can be seen admiring the photo of legendary Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Pathaan which is slated to be released on January 25 next year.
See Glimpses Here
Ranveer Singh is filled with gratitude after receiving an award in Morocco
Sharing glimpses of the event, Ranveer Singh captioned, “Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Étoile d’or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! @marrakechfilmfestival”
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Anniversary
Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their marriage anniversary today. They got married on November 14, 2018. Four years have passed and they continue to remain the trendsetters in the world of B-Town.
