Ranveer Singh drops lovely emoji for Deepika Padukone; admires Shah Rukh Khan in frame; SEE PICTURES

High-profile Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. They both never shy away from setting couple goals and have often showered love on each other via their social media handles. Recently, Ranveer Singh attended Marrakech International Film Festival wherein he was honoured with the Etoile d'or at the 19th edition of the festival. He was on cloud nine soon as he received the honour.

In a recent development on Instagram, the Gunday actor shares glimpses of the festival. In one of the glimpses, we can see him looking at wifey Deepika Padukone with love. Have a look at what compelled Ranveer to drop a heart-eyed emoji for wifey Deepika Padukone.

Soon, Singh also dropped a picture on his Instagram story wherein he can be seen admiring the photo of legendary Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Pathaan which is slated to be released on January 25 next year.

See Glimpses Here