Ranveer Singh drops some serious midweek blues and we are definitely not complaining

is a true blue fashionista and there are no two ways about it. From his eccentric red carpet outfits to uber cool printed tracksuits, the actor is as passionate about fashion as he is about acting. On Thursday, he proved just that. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh dropped a series of photos and as usual stood out in each one of them. However, the highlight of these photos was Ranveer's monotone look.

In the photos, the actor was seen sporting a cool blue sleeveless tee, a pair of blue joggers and paired that with an aqua blue shade of sneakers. Yes, the actor was dishing out some serious mid-week blues but we are definitely not complaining. Sharing the photos, Ranveer simply captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

Fans as usual went gaga over Ranveer's pictures and his monotone look. Dino Morea commented, Bruh!! True blue." While actor Abhimanyu Dassani commented, "Midweek blues."

Check out Ranveer Singh's latest post below:

Looks like the Bajirao Mastani actor is currently loving the colour blue. On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh arrived for his dance rehearsals in the city's suburbs in his aqua blue Aston Martin. In fact, Ranveer matched his shoes with his car as he was snapped wearing the same aqua blue sneakers.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer's latest monotone look? Let us know in the comments below.

On the work front, Ranveer has his sports drama '83 lined up as well as films like Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

