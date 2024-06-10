Ranveer Singh dubs wife Deepika Padukone 'Queen of the big screen' as he gushes over her Kalki 2898 AD poster

The creators of the much-awaited film Kalki 2898 AD unveiled Deepika Padukone's first-look poster on June 9, 2024. Proud husband Ranveer Singh took to social media to share the poster and express his heartfelt admiration for Deepika. The actor affectionately referred to his wife as the queen of the big screen. Scroll down to read more!

Ranveer Singh gushes over wifey Deepika Padukone's look from Kalki 2898 AD

In his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement over his wife and soon-to-be mother, Deepika Padukone's, poster from her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. Sharing the poster, Ranveer affectionately referred to her as "The queen of the big screen," proudly showcasing his admiration for her.

Check out Ranveer's post here :

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction film featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and more. The storyline centers on Kalki, the enigmatic tenth and final incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble cast comprises Pasupathy, Rajendra Prasad, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saswata Chatterjee, and others in significant roles.

Nag Ashwin penned and helmed the movie, produced by C. Aswini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan is in charge of composing the music for the forthcoming science fiction thriller. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to release in theaters on June 27, 2024, marking a significant event in Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the work front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh's latest appearance was in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where he starred opposite Alia Bhatt. Next up, he is gearing up to portray the iconic role of Don, originally played by Shah Rukh Khan, in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film, which is currently in production. Kiara Advani will join Singh as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Deepika will appear in the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Singham Again. She will portray the character of Shakti Shetty. Singham Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone gives Naina Talwar vibes as she exits restaurant along with Ranveer Singh, family