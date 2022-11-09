Ranveer Singh earns a quick like from wife Deepika Padukone as he spends fun time with AB de Villiers; PICS
Ranveer Singh, a talented Bollywood actor met popular cricketer AB de Villiers. See the latest pictures of these high-profile people below and let us know how you feel about their camaraderie.
Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine these days after his film 83, which had hit the theatres in December 2021, turned out to be a massive box-office success. For this film, Ranveer Singh has won several accolades. If you are unaware, the film 83 is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while actor Deepika Padukone essays the role of Kapil’s wife Romi.
Both Ranveer and Deepika are married to each other in real life as well. They both have delivered films like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, and Padmaavat in the past which were massive hits at the box office. And 83 is no exception.
Ranveer Singh’s Instagram Post features popular cricketer AB de Villiers
In the latest development, Ranveer Singh shared that he candidly chatted and spent his Tuesday afternoon with popular South African cricketer AB de Villiers. Sharing pictures of the same on his Instagram handle, Ranveer wrote, “Had a great afternoon, hanging, chatting and watching cricket with the legend - ‘Mr.360’ himself @abdevilliers17 #championofchampions #besttoeverdoit.”
This Instagram post by Ranveer has been liked by wifey-actor Deepika Padukone. Well, what is in store in view of this conversation, only time will tell.
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli share a deep friendship
Speaking in detail, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli share a deep friendship having played together at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season for a decade. They both share a great camaraderie with each other both on-field and off-field.
Also, for those unversed, Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma is a popular Bollywood actor and has worked with Ranveer Singh in a couple of films like Band Baaja Baarat (2010), Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011) and 'Dil Dhadakne Do’ (2015). All these films were major hits at the box office as well.
Ranveer Singh’s Work Front
Singh will next appear in director Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He is also slated to star in director Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shankar to direct the biggest Pan India cinematic event after Bahubali with Ranveer Singh