Ranveer Singh earns a quick like from wife Deepika Padukone as he spends fun time with AB de Villiers; PICS

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine these days after his film 83, which had hit the theatres in December 2021, turned out to be a massive box-office success. For this film, Ranveer Singh has won several accolades. If you are unaware, the film 83 is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while actor Deepika Padukone essays the role of Kapil’s wife Romi. Both Ranveer and Deepika are married to each other in real life as well. They both have delivered films like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, and Padmaavat in the past which were massive hits at the box office. And 83 is no exception.

Ranveer Singh’s Instagram Post features popular cricketer AB de Villiers In the latest development, Ranveer Singh shared that he candidly chatted and spent his Tuesday afternoon with popular South African cricketer AB de Villiers. Sharing pictures of the same on his Instagram handle, Ranveer wrote, “Had a great afternoon, hanging, chatting and watching cricket with the legend - ‘Mr.360’ himself @abdevilliers17 #championofchampions #besttoeverdoit.” This Instagram post by Ranveer has been liked by wifey-actor Deepika Padukone. Well, what is in store in view of this conversation, only time will tell.