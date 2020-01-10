Ranveer Singh embraces a fan with 'Ranveerian’ tattoo on his shoulder at Chhapaak screening; Watch Video

Ranveer Singh hugs a fan with 'Ranveerian’ tattoo on his shoulder at the special screening of Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak.

has been stealing the limelight for all the right reasons. Be it his incredible acting, over the top good looks or sense of style, the rock-it-all actor is one of the most popular names in Bollywood. Besides his skillset, Ranveer is also known for his jolly nature and quirkiness. The actor has a great sense of comic timing and the confidence with which he pulls off his humour which makes his fans go weak in the knees for him.

Recently, Ranveer attended the star-studded screening of wifey Deepika's film Chhapaak where one of his fans with 'Ranveerian’ tattoo on his shoulder, called out to the actor in order to greet him. As Ranveer passed through the crowd, he stopped and greeted his fan with a warm hug. The actor also did a mock act of tearing the fan's t-shirt in order to show the tattoo that he was flaunting.

As seen in the video, Ranveer is sporting a new look. The actor is wearing a navy blue suit and we see him flaunting a different hairstyle. Not to miss his mustache and stylish frames. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on the celluloid in his upcoming film '83. The Kabir Khan directorial is slated for April 10, 2020 release. Ranveer is also going to be seen playing a Gujarati boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Credits :Hindustan Times

