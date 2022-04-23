Ranveer Singh engulfs Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt in a hug as they shoot Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; PIC

Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor last week, has resumed shooting and her fans are quite excited about it. The actress is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in Jaisalmer. She had left the city early this week to join the shoot and the new bride’s glow was unmissable. And now, Alia is once again making the headlines as Karan Johar has shared a pic from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Taking to his Instagram story, Karan Johar shared a beautiful selfie of themselves wherein Ranveer was seen holding the filmmaker and Alia close to him. In the pic, Ranveer looked dapper in his white t-shirt while Alia was seen in a black t-shirt. On the other hand, KJo made a statement in his black outfit with red embroidery and red stylish sunglasses. Karan captioned the image as, “Engulfed in a ROCKY hug! Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani! Aapko jald hai sunani!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s pic from Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets:

To note, this is the second time Alia will be collaborating with Ranveer Singh. Earlier, they were seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Apart from this, Alia is also gearing up for the release of the much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead. Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year.

