Ranveer Singh enjoys 'me time' in Alibaug before taking up daddy duties in UNSEEN PICS

Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh is on the brink of a new chapter in life as he eagerly awaits fatherhood with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. Concurrently, he's immersing himself in his upcoming film role, undertaking a weight gain journey to embody his character. Recently, the Ramleela star was spotted at a cafe in Alibaug.

Ranveer Singh to gain 15 kgs for his next project?

Ranveer Singh has embarked on preparations for his upcoming project, including a significant physical transformation. Reports suggest he'll be putting on weight for his next role.

Writer Shobhaa De shared her recent encounter with the actor spending ‘me time’ at an Alibagh cafe on Instagram, disclosing that he's focusing on a high-carb diet and aiming to gain 15 kilograms for his new role.

She wrote, “Unexpected encounter at our favourite cafe in Alibagh. Selfie King @ranveersingh enjoying much needed "me time" before he takes up daddy duties....and starts his next film. Oh....the fries were mine. But he said he is focusing on carbs himself. He needs to be 15kg heavier for his latest project.”



Further praising the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, she wrote, “Charming, natural and unfailingly polite as always. Glad to have him as a neighbour in Alibagh.”

Ranveer sported an oversized white T-shirt, along with a full beard and black glasses. He happily took selfies with the writer. She took to social media and shared pics. Alongside the pic of her with Ranveer, she also shared another image where the actor is seen posing with a plate of French fries.

Ranveer Singh on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is about Rocky (played by Ranveer) and Rani (portrayed by Alia Bhatt) and their complicated love story, as they originate from diverse backgrounds and traditions. Ranveer portrays Rocky, a fitness enthusiast from a Punjabi family, while Alia's character, Rani, is a journalist from a Bengali household.

Up next, he's set to appear in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, slated for release around Diwali. He's also lined up for the next installment of Don.

