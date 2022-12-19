Ranveer Singh enjoys watching Argentina Vs France match with Deepika Padukone, drops message for Lionel Messi

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has a keen interest in the world of sports. Right from showering his support to cricket and basketball fans across the globe, to now enjoying watching a football match live in Qatar, the actor has done it all. In the latest development, Ranveer was spotted along with his wife Deepika Padukone by his fans at the Lusail Stadium, which hosted what will go down as one of the greatest FIFA World Cup finals of all time. For those unaware, Ranveer played a lead role in the ‘83’-- a film based on the 1983 World Cup. He shares a close bond with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and has often appreciated cricket as a sport. As far as basketball is concerned, the Gunday actor recently participated in the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland and took to social media to share pictures from the 'incredible' event.

Clearly, Singh has a keen interest in various sporting events across the globe. Ranveer Singh enjoys watching the Argentina Vs France match with Deepika Padukone History was created in Qatar after Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup after 36 years. Notably, Argentina defeated France 4-2 over penalties. While the Argentina Vs France match was underway, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share about his delightful experience at the Lusail Stadium. He was supporting Argentina in the match. Taking to Twitter, Ranveer Singh congratulated Argentina for the win and showered praises for ace Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and wrote, “It had to be Him. #Messi.” With his message, he attached a ‘GOAT’ emoticon which means ‘Greatest Of All Times.” However, a new development has surfaced in social media which is winning the hearts of netizens. Fans of Ranveer caught a glimpse of him enjoying the match with his wife Deepika Padukone in the stadium. Have a look at the glimpses!