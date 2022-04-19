Ranveer Singh explains diving deep into his Jayesbhai Jordaar character with THIS Deepika Padukone song

Ever since the first look of Ranveer Singh as Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. Today finally after a long wait the trailer has been released and we bet fans are jumping with joy. It is always a pleasure to watch the actor on the silver screen and he always makes sure to prove his versatility by playing a different character every time. Well, apart from work, if we talk about his personal life, we all know that he loves his wife Deepika Padukone and never misses a chance to shower love on her. Today at the trailer launch event of Jayeshbhai Jordaar too he started singing a song from Deepika’s movie while answering a question.

Ranveer Singh was asked about his character at the press conference and talking about his on-screen characters the actor replied, “Main toh character mein humesha dooba rehta hun”. Later he started singing "haan dube haan dube kirdaar mein yaha". Well, if you remember then this is actually the song ‘Doobey’ from Deepika Padukone’s recently released movie Gehraiyaan. In the press conference the Bajirao Mastani actor further revealed what Aditya Chopra had told him when they were doing Band Baaja Baraat. He said, “Adi sir ne mujhe kaha tha second meeting mein, dekh beta tu Hrithik Roshan toh na hai toh tu na acting kar lena (laughs). (Adi sir had told me that look you are not Hrithik Roshan so you just act).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar is directing this film and he has worn the director’s hat after a hiatus of almost 6 years. Alia Bhatt left for Jaisalmer recently to resume shooting for the remaining schedule of the film that was on a break as she was getting married to Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone looks classy and edgy as she opts for an all-black airport look; PICS