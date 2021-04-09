Ranveer Singh explains why he's the 'proudest husband': Deepika Padukone is a special soul, born for greatness

Recently, Deepika Padukone launched her own website and on the same, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh penned a lovely note. In his note, Ranveer shared certain qualities that make his wife a 'special soul.'

Among the star couples who enjoy a significant fan following, and have managed to leave the internet in awe of their mushy posts and banter on social media. Be it rooting for each other's projects or just sharing cute glimpses from their lives, Deepika and Ranveer never fail to shell out couple goals. And now, as Deepika went ahead to launch her fully functioning website, Ranveer penned a lovely note for her on the same.

On Deepika's website, Ranveer penned a note dripping with love and admiration for the star, the wife, and the artiste. Ranveer explained in his words why he is the 'proudest husband' in the world. He shared that Deepika has a lot of inner strength, grit, and will and that he sometimes stops to just admire her. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor also called his wife 'a true and authentic artiste' who commands respect. Showering her with love, he called her the 'most amazing person' he has met in his life.

A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world. Ranveer Singh

In his words, Ranveer wrote, "Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she's one of the finest actors in the world. She's got inner strength, resilience, grit, and an iron-will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world."

Well, the two sure know how to wow everyone with their words for each other. Recently, Deepika dropped by Ranveer's sets and the latter took to social media to share adorable photos with his wife. Not just this, they also did two viral reel challenges and shared videos on social media that left netizens gushing over this power couple. On the work front, the two will be seen together in Kabir Khan's film, '83. The film is slated to release on June 4, 2021.

