Ranveer Singh on exploring the web space after success of 'Ranveer vs Wild': The big screen remains my focus.

Early this year, Ranveer Singh ventured into the television space as a game show host. This month was another first for the actor as his adventure with Bear Grylls was dished out as a Netflix special, marking the actor's entry into the web space. Titled 'Ranveer Vs Wild', the interactive Netflix special gained massive viewership ever since it dropped and Ranveer's candid avatar has also been a hit.

Needless to say, Ranveer is thrilled about the response he's got for his adventures with Bear Grylls. Commenting on the same, Ranveer said, "I’m particularly pleased to see the whopping viewership statistics that have been shared with me. At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra told me that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from audiences (when) I engage them with my (off-screen) persona. His prophecy stayed with me over the years."

While Ranveer has had a blast shooting in the dangerous yet adrenaline-high atmosphere, the actor doesn't plan on experimenting in the web space for now. When asked if he will be seen frequently in the digital world? The actor said, "I have started to believe that people enjoy seeing my off-screen persona, but I am most comfortable playing characters in movies. The big-screen offerings remain my main focus. That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to and entertain the audience."

After Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone biked, swam and trekked on actor's epic birthday trip in the US