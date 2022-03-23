Ranveer Singh exudes charm in blue as he goes sailing; His look reminds Arjun Kapoor of their Gunday days

Ranveer Singh, the actor who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, is also known for his active presence on social media. The superstar is often seen treating fans with stunning pics of himself – be it from the shoot, his vacation, mushy moments with Deepika Padukone, movie announcements and more. Needless to say, each of Ranveer’s posts takes social media by storm. Interestingly, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is once again making headlines as he has shared some beautiful glimpses of his afternoon sail.

In the video, Ranveer was seen sitting in a boat and was enjoying sailing in the blue water. He also shared pics from the sail wherein he looked dapper in a blue coloured shirt which he had paired with white trousers and completed his look with trendy sunglasses. Ranveer was boasting long hair and bearded look in the pics and his swag did make ladies go weak in the knees. Ranveer captioned the post as, “#afternoon #sail #sunshine #love”. Soon his BFF Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote that Ranveer’s pics reminded him of their Gunday days. He commented, “This hair beard is Bikram circa 2014”. For the uninitiated, Ranveer played the role of Bikram in the movie.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the social comedy also features Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. Besides, he is also shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

