Ranveer Singh exudes charm in a blue suit as he gets papped at the airport; PICS

Ranveer Singh is one of the actors in Bollywood who is often seen making headlines for his style sense. The actor has carved a niche for himself with his acting prowess and his swag is unmatched be it on screen or off the screen. Ranveer never misses a chance to make heads turn and send the paps on a photo clicking spree every time he steps out in the city. And now, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is once again making headlines as he was papped at the airport today.

In the pics, Ranveer look dapper as he wore a suit. The actor had opted for a dark blue coloured bandhgala suit which he had paired with matching trousers. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor completed his look with shiny black loafers and stylish glasses and was boasting a bearded look. He was certainly exuding charm as she stepped out of the car. Ranveer was seen waving at the paps and made sure to pose for the shutterbugs before making his way inside the airport.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is slated to release on May 13. Besides, Ranveer has also collaborated with Rohit Shetty once again after Simmba for their movie Cirkus. This isn't all. He is also shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.