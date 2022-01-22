Ranveer Singh exudes cool swag in an 80K Gucci hoodie with a beanie post dubbing; PHOTOS

Among the stylish stars in Btown, Ranveer Singh is one who always manages to make heads turn with his sartorial choices. From rocking casual attire to a complete offbeat look, Ranveer often makes a statement with his looks. On Saturday, it seemed like the star was in a chilled out weekend mood and hence, he was spotted in a casual look that certainly will leave you impressed. In fact, the whopping price of Ranveer's hoodie in today's look will blow your mind.

As Ranveer stepped out of his dubbing session on Saturday, the paparazzi caught up with him. Owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, Ranveer did not take off his mask and maintained a distance from the paps. However, he obliged them with photos and flaunted his cool swag in a stylish look. In the photos, Ranveer is seen clad in a Gucci special edition, a blue and yellow hoodie that, as per the official website, costs 950 Euros (INR 80, 226, approx). He teamed it up with black jeans and matching sneakers. The actor is also seen sporting cool sunglasses with a yellow frame.

Have a look:

Recently, Ranveer went all gaga over wifey Deepika Padukone in the Gehraiyaan trailer. He shared a still of Deepika from the film's trailer and lauded her and the team. He wrote, "Moody, sexy and intense!!! Domestic noir ? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend ! & my babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx."

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer returned from their New Year holiday a week back and were snapped walking hand in hand at the airport. The couple has been winning hearts with their individual style and they enjoy a massive fanbase.

