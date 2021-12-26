Ranveer Singh on failure and success in industry: Not worried at all, I am too attached to the process

Calling Ranveer Singh as one of the most promising actors of his generation will not be wrong. He has the calibre of running the film on his shoulder alone and had proved it also in past. Right from his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat to 83, the actor has played different roles on screen and every time he appeared he just swayed fans from his performances. It has been 10 years in the entertainment industry and the actor has come a long way in his career. Today, when asked about his thoughts on success and failures which come as a bag and baggage in an actor’s career? He smiles and says not worried at all.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ranveer spoke on the length and said, “I am not worried at all. I am too attached to the process. I believe in my bones that the process is the prize. So, I am not result oriented you know. This film for instance you know people on Friday like kitna kamaya, kya idhar, Chhattisgarh mein kitna hai, yahan pe kitna hai. It’s Saturday evening and I haven’t asked anybody even once hey what was the collection yesterday? I am detached from the result. It’s not for me result anymore. I am about the process and all about the process.”

He further says, “I am about the work. Like I know myself. I am about the work man. I am about being on the set, creating, for me that’s the prize. I get to film set, work with the finest talent, technicians, talent, collaborate with them, create, give inputs, take contributions, offer my contributions like the work. I am about the work. That’s my entire focus. The results are great. They make you temporarily happy or temporarily sad depending on how it went but it is only that much. I am only that much attached to the result of something.”

Ranveer even mentioned that he doesn’t get too carried away by success and too bogged down with failure. “If you know just stay detached from result of things then success and failure can be like you can deal with it efficiently and emotionally,” he added.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani , Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh looks dapper as he joins wifey Deepika Padukone and family for Christmas celebrations; PICS