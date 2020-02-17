Ranveer Singh feels Deepika Padukone’s presence has contributed to him winning consecutive Filmfare Awards

Ranveer Singh bagged the Filmfare Best Actor Award for Gully Boy recently. While giving his acceptance speech, Ranveer was elated on bagging another one this year and attributed his wife, Deepika Padukone for all the success. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a couple in Bollywood who are known for their adorable PDA, and come to mind. Be it commenting on each other’s post or just sharing photos of each other their personal handles, Ranveer and Deepika often paint social media red with their love. Even recently, when Ranveer shared photos from Filmfare Awards, Deepika was quick to comment on them. However, undoubtedly, the award for the husband of the millennium can go to Mr Singh for the way he dotes on Deepika.

Recently, Ranveer bagged the Filmfare for Best Actor for Gully Boy and was over the moon about it. However, while giving his speech, Ranveer credited Deepika’s presence in his life for all the success and managed to leave everyone in awe. Not just this, Singh even wished that Deepika was by his side like 2019’s award ceremony where Padukone accompanied Ranveer during the event and their PDA took over the internet. The ‘83 star mentioned in his speech that he is on a flight back home to Deepika ASAP.

Ranveer said, “Pichle saal meri shaadi hui thi, pichle saal muje best actor mila. Iss saal bhi mujhe best actor mila, matlab mere ghar main sach me Lakshmi aai hai. I love you, I miss you, I wish you were here. I am coming straight to you. I am catching a plane and coming straight to you.” Well, what can we say, like the fans, we’re too swooning over the adorable PDA between the two Top actors in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, post winning the award for Gully Boy, Ranveer video called Zoya Akhtar and shared a photo on social media. Deepika dropped an adorable comment on the photo and left every in awe of their fun banter. Deepika wrote, “HISTORIC! Love You Both!” with a heart emoticon. Last year, Deepika had presented the award to Ranveer and their adorable on stage banter at the award ceremony had won hearts. On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will share screen space in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

