Ranveer Singh finds wife Deepika Padukone irresistible in THIS picture; says ‘You can’t be left alone’

After Deepika Padukone shared a beautiful picture of herself from a recently held award show, hubby Ranveer Singh’s comment is grabbing the eyeballs.

, who has been winning hearts with her choices of film, has also been hogging the spotlight for her fashion statements. The diva has a knack of impressing the fashion police with her style choices and panache. Be it a casual outfit or a red carpet dress, Deepika certainly known how to make us drool over her fashion choices. Keeping up with the trajectory of impressing masses with her swag, Deepika made heads turn lately after she wore a hooded black suit with stunning jewellery for an award show.

And while the Chhapaak star’s elan made many of us skip a heartbeat, her husband too couldn’t resist himself from commenting on Deepika’s picture. To note, Deepika had shared a picture on Instagram flaunting his regal look in a hooded black coat paired with skin fitting leggings and black heels. She captioned the picture, “Balma balma...fashion ka hai yeh balma!!! @balmain I just HAD to!” To this, the Bajirao Mastani actor commented saying, “You can’t be left alone”.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s comment on Deepika Padukone’s stunning picture:

Undoubtedly, DeepVeer’s social PDA is always a treat for the fans. Talking about the work front, this adorable couple is all set to share the screen for the first time after marriage in Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The movie chronicles the Indian cricket team’s glorious journey during the 1983 World Cup. While Ranveer will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will essay the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.

