Ranveer Singh flaunts his bulging biceps as he sweats it out in the gym ahead of NBA; WATCH

Yes, yes it is a boring Wednesday and the weekend is still quite far. So it is easy to lose on to your motivation to work out today. But hey, do you need a reminder to achieve your fitness goals? Well, as always, we have a Bollywood celeb to the rescue. A while ago, actor Ranveer Singh shared a video of his intense workout session on Instagram stories, giving his fans a glimpse of his ripped biceps and also a surge of inspiration to get moving today.

In the workout pic that Ranveer Singh uploaded on his Instagram today, you could see him flexing his bulging biceps as he held two massive dumbbells. His rough beard complimented his look, as he sported a black vest and checkered pants. Along with the clip, Ranveer wrote, "But first… gotta pay the rent." Well, we can see that Ranveer is prepping quite diligently for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game to be held in the US. For the game, Ranveer will be teaming with the likes of Quavo, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Anuel, and Tiffany Haddish.

Check Ranveer's story HERE

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. Earlier, he had revealed that they have finished shooting for a song for Karan Johar’s directorial. The song was shot in Turkey. Karan Johar will direct a film after six long years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie is set to make its theatrical release in February 2023.

