Ranveer Singh flaunts his bulked up biceps in an intense PHOTO and leaves Tiger Shroff stunned

Ranveer Singh has been on a spree of sharing photos on social media for the past few days. However, his latest photo proves that he trained like a beast in the lockdown and his beefed-up physique has left the internet swooning.

Actor has been extremely active on social media lately and each post that the actor has shared has managed to grab eyeballs. With this latest photo, Ranveer takes his social media game up by a notch and how. The handsome ‘83 star has been training like a beast amid the lockdown and his latest photo is proof of it. Often, while working out, Ranveer used to go live on Instagram and interact with his fans. However, the result of those workouts are clearly visible in his latest photo.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer dropped a stunning photo where he is seen flaunting his post lockdown body. In the photo, Singh is seen with an intense expression on his face as he flexes his muscles and poses. However, it is bulked up muscles that left the internet awestruck. His photo left Tiger Shroff stunned too. The handsome Baaghi 3 star, who himself is known for being a fitness lover, dropped a fiery comment on Ranveer’s latest photo and left everyone in awe.

Ranveer captioned the photo and wrote, “Felt swole, might delete later.” The photo had netizens hailing Ranveer’s bulked up look. Fans showered the post with comments. Not just this, Ranveer shared several photos on his Instagram story too. It has been a few days since the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star has been actively posting photos on social media. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from this, he also has Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with . The film had been postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s latest photo and Tiger’s comment:

