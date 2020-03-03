Ranveer Singh flaunts his contagious smile in these pictures and we are in awe of him
Think about one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and Ranveer Singh will surely top the list. The superstar, who has been in the industry for almost a decade now, has come a long way in his career and has given several breakthrough performances. Besides, his charming looks and impressive personality also got him a massive fan following. And while every picture of Ranveer is a treat for the sore eyes, we have got our hands on the Bajirao Mastani actor’s recent pics and it is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.
A new picture of Ranveer is doing the rounds on social media wherein he is seen posing with a fan. Dressed in a mustard coloured t-shirt and denims, the Dil Dhadakne Do star certainly made us skip a heartbeat with his fashion statement but it was his messy hairdo, perfect stubble look and a flawless smile that is hogging the limelight. Undoubtedly, Ranveer’s smile in these pictures was contagious and will certainly bring a smile on your face.
Take a look at Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh latest pictures:
@ranveersingh Spotted With @fellahkhannn yesterday.... . . . . . Follow for more updates @deepveer_myheartbeat #deepveer_myheartbeat . . . . . #Ranveersingh #Deepikapadukone #Deepveer #ranveerbaba #baba #rs #deepu #dp #deepika #ranveerians #ranveerdeepika #deepikaranveer #ranbirkapoor #aliaabhatt #kingofhearts #kingofbollywood #mumbaiairport #airportdairies #picoftheday #mumbai #london #83thefilm #jayeshbhaijordaar #instadaily #rohitshetty #ajaydevgn #katrinakaif #sooryavanshi
Talking about the work front, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The superstar is currently working on Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar wherein he will play the role of Gujarati businessman. Besides, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s much talked about multi-starrer directorial Takht which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.
Add new comment