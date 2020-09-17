Ranveer Singh flaunts his 'cool swag' in shades as he goes on a spree of sharing throwback PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh has recently resumed work after staying away from sets over the past few months. Amid this, the actor took to social media to drop stunning throwback photos where he showed off his cool shades.

Actor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic with wife . However, recently, reports came in that Ranveer has resumed work and was spotted on the sets of an ad shoot after 5 months of staying away from shoots amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Amid this, Ranveer keeps his fans entertained with his social media handle as he keeps sharing his shenanigans with them. From working out to interacting in a live session, Ranveer has done it all over the past few months.

Recently, Ranveer went on a spree of sharing cool throwback photos of himself. The one common thing in all his throwback photos was him flaunting his cool sunglasses. From oversized sunglasses to cool pale yellow shades, Ranveer showed off his cool collection of eyewear in a series of throwback photos that he dropped on social media. While sharing the same, the actor kept adding his favourite music to each photo and left his fans in awe.

In one of the photos, Ranveer was seen sporting an all black look while in another photo, he was seen with the Bajirao Mastani moustache. The handsome star once again went on a spree of sharing cool throwback photos with his fans and won their hearts.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's throwback photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has two releases lined up that may have been postponed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. First up, is '83 with Kabir Khan. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev with Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar where he will be seen playing a Gujarati trader who fights for women's rights. The film was slated to release on October 2, 2020. However, owing to the theatre shutdown, it may be postponed.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh accepts the new normal and returns to sets after 5 months amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×