  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh flaunts his 'cool swag' in shades as he goes on a spree of sharing throwback PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh has recently resumed work after staying away from sets over the past few months. Amid this, the actor took to social media to drop stunning throwback photos where he showed off his cool shades.
119161 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 05:10 pm
Ranveer Singh in a throwback selfieRanveer Singh flaunts his 'cool swag' in shades as he goes on a spree of sharing throwback PHOTOS
  • 8
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Ranveer Singh has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic with wife Deepika Padukone. However, recently, reports came in that Ranveer has resumed work and was spotted on the sets of an ad shoot after 5 months of staying away from shoots amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Amid this, Ranveer keeps his fans entertained with his social media handle as he keeps sharing his shenanigans with them. From working out to interacting in a live session, Ranveer has done it all over the past few months. 

Recently, Ranveer went on a spree of sharing cool throwback photos of himself. The one common thing in all his throwback photos was him flaunting his cool sunglasses. From oversized sunglasses to cool pale yellow shades, Ranveer showed off his cool collection of eyewear in a series of throwback photos that he dropped on social media. While sharing the same, the actor kept adding his favourite music to each photo and left his fans in awe. 

In one of the photos, Ranveer was seen sporting an all black look while in another photo, he was seen with the Bajirao Mastani moustache. The handsome star once again went on a spree of sharing cool throwback photos with his fans and won their hearts. 

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's throwback photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has two releases lined up that may have been postponed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. First up, is '83 with Kabir Khan. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev with Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar where he will be seen playing a Gujarati trader who fights for women's rights. The film was slated to release on October 2, 2020. However, owing to the theatre shutdown, it may be postponed. 

Also Read|Ranveer Singh accepts the new normal and returns to sets after 5 months amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 10 hours ago

Most ugly man in the universe. Boycott

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Ugly dressing cokie man

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Cool nahi Hot. Hot lag raha hai banda

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Kitna tharki kameena hai yaar ye!

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Chahe jitna bhi tharki ho ranveer.. Us SSR se toh Kam hi tharki hai.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Ranveer looks so feminine. It looks like Deepika is the man and he the woman in their relationship.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

The biggest most irritating and ugly chamcha

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Loser boot lickers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement