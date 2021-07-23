Ranveer Singh flaunts his love for Rick and Morty with some uber cool merchandise.

is a lover of all things pop culture and there are no two ways about it! A nocturnal person, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Story in the wee hours of Friday to flaunt some uber cool merchandise. Sharing a couple of photos, Ranveer professed his love for the super hit Netflix sitcom Rick and Morty. The Gully Boy actor has been growing out his tresses and his new look is a big hit among his fans and fan clubs.

On Friday, Ranveer shared two photos featuring his long hair and a picture perfect street style look that we would love to take notes from. He donned a pair of neon green shades, let his hair loose and sported a super cool T-shirt featuring Rick from the hit sitcom Rick and Morty.

The tie-dye T-shirt instantly caught our attention for its aesthetic. In shades of grey and purple, the tee also had a pixelated image of Rick and the show name below. Clearly, Ranveer's wide smile and expression was enough to tell us that he is a huge fan of the show. He paired the T-shirt with a pair of red track pants and sported a diamond stud.

Check out his photos below:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also treated his fans on Thursday to a series of photos of him dancing. Often referred to as one of the most energetic actors in Bollywood, Ranveer never fails to amazes his fans.

The actor is looking forward for his film releases like '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He was recently announced as the lead in 's next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside .

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh looks weekend ready with his perfect dance moves; What’s cooking good looking?